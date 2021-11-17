UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Grieved Over Demise Of Mother Of Senior Journalist

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of senior journalist Iftikhar Hussain Shah, Bureau Chief Dawn news Islamabad.

In a condolence message, the minister said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

