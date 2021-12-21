UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Grieved Over Demise Of PTI Chief Whip's Mother

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over death of mother of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) chief whip at National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar.

In his condolence message, the minster prayed to the Almighty for high ranks in Jannah for the departed soul and expressed profound sympathy with the bereaved family.

