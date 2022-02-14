UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Grieved Over Demise Of PTI MNA From Hangu

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 08:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Haji Khial Zaman, a Member of National Assembly of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Hangu.

In a condolence message, he prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The services and loyalty of late Khial Zaman to PTI would not be forgotten, he said and recalled that the deceased MNA, despite illness, came to the lower house of Parliament recently for casting vote on crucial legislation.

