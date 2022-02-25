UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Atta-ur-Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Farrukh grieved over demise of senior journalist Atta-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist and columnist Atta-ur-Rehman.

The minister in his condolence message said Atta-ur-Rehman always highlighted public issues.

The journalistic community has deprived of a good and seasoned journalist, he said adding that his professional services would always be remembered.

He prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grand courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

May Family

Recent Stories

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

50 minutes ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

1 hour ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

2 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

2 hours ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this su ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ..

2 hours ago
 'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says Presiden ..

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>