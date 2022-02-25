Farrukh grieved over demise of senior journalist Atta-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist and columnist Atta-ur-Rehman.

The minister in his condolence message said Atta-ur-Rehman always highlighted public issues.

The journalistic community has deprived of a good and seasoned journalist, he said adding that his professional services would always be remembered.

He prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grand courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.