Farrukh Grieved Over Demise Of Vawda's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:11 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday expressed his grief over the sad demise of Senator Faisal Vawda's mother

In a tweet, he prayed for the highest rank in Jannah for mother of Vawda and sympathized with the bereaved family.

In a tweet, he prayed for the highest rank in Jannah for mother of Vawda and sympathized with the bereaved family.

