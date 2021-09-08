(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday expressed his grief over the sad demise of Senator Faisal Vawda's mother.

In a tweet, he prayed for the highest rank in Jannah for mother of Vawda and sympathized with the bereaved family.