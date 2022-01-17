Farrukh grieved over demise of veteran actor Rashid Naz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of Pakistan's veteran actor Rashid Naz.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and for granting courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Farrukh said services of late Rashid Naz would never be forgotten as he always tried to reform the society through his acting in dramas.