Farrukh grieved over loss of lives including father of PTI MNA in Karachi blast

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives including PTI MNA Alamgir Khan's father in Karachi blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives including PTI MNA Alamgir Khan's father in Karachi blast.

In a tweet,the minister said he met the father of Alamgir Khan Mehsud many times who was a very humble and kind person.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.