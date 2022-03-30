UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Pakistani Peacekeepers In Congo Helicopter Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Farrukh grieved over martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeepers in Congo helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday grieved over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army's officers and soldiers, serving under the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission, during a helicopter crash in Congo.

In a tweet, he prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in the highest ranks of Jannah.

Farrukh said Pakistan Army soldiers were playing an important role in the UN peacekeeping mission.

The minister said, the sacrifices rendered by Pakistani soldiers for the world peace were unforgettable. They were our heroes, he added.

App/Zah-nvd

