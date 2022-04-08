UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Soldiers In Operation Against Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two Pakistan Army soldiers in an operation against terrorists in Mashkai area of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two Pakistan Army soldiers in an operation against terrorists in Mashkai area of Balochistan.

"The Jawans and officers of Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives to foil the nefarious designs of terrorists are our heroes," he said in a statement.

The minister said that the Armed Forces and security agencies were committed to complete eradication of terrorism.

Security of every inch of motherland was being ensured, he said.

Farrukh Habib saluted the high spirits of the families of Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred in the operation against terrorists.

More Stories From Pakistan

