ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist Muhammad Ziauddin.

In his condolence message, the minister said he was shocked to hear the news of Muhammad Ziauddin's demise.

He said Muhammad Ziauddin played a key role in impartial journalism in country and the void created by his demise could never be filled.

With the demise of Muhammad Ziauddin, he said the journalist community has lost a towering personality in journalism.

He prayed Allah Almighty to bless Muhammad Ziauddin's soul with eternal peace and grant high ranks in Jannah.