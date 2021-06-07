UrduPoint.com
Farrukh Grieves Loss Of Lives In Ghotki Train Accident

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Farrukh grieves loss of lives in Ghotki train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the train accident in Sindh's Ghotki that killed around 30 people.

In a tweet, he said the injured were being shifted to nearby hospitals by the rescue teams.

"Apart from Ghotki Hospital, the injured have been shifted to nearby Sadiqabad's hospital and Rahim Yar Khan's Sheikh Zayed Hospital for medical treatment," he added.

