Farrukh grieves martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeeper in Central African Republic

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday condoled martyrdom of Pakistani soldier Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq serving in the United Nations Mission in Central African Republic (car) ensuring peace and protection of the locals.

In his condolence message, the minister expressed profound sympathy with the bereaved family.

He said Pakistan Army has been playing key role for ensuring global peace through platform of the United Nations.

Some 162 peacekeepers of Pakistan Army has lost their lives for ensuring global peace, he added.