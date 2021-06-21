Farrukh grieves over demise of Usman Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

In a condolence message, the minister said Kakar had always raised voice for his province (Balochistan) in the House and played a significant role in its development.

"His political services would always be remembered," he said.

May Allah Almighty elevate ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family, he added.