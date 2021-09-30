Farrukh grieves over martyrdom of Army Captain in Tank operation

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army Captain Sikandar in an operation against terrorists in Tank

In a statement, he said that armed forces and security forces were committed to eliminate the TTP ramnants completely and every sacrifice would be made to eradicate terrorism from the soil of country.

In a statement, he said that armed forces and security forces were committed to eliminate the TTP ramnants completely and every sacrifice would be made to eradicate terrorism from the soil of country.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.