Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Waheed Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Waheed Qaiser.

In a condolence message, the minister said the services rendered by Waheed Qaiser in the field of journalism would long be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.