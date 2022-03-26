UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Habib Asks Opposition Leader To Disclose Sources Of Illegal Accounts Before Public

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 12:48 AM

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose sources of illegal accounts before public

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday asked the Opposition leader to disclose the sources of illegal accounts before public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday asked the Opposition leader to disclose the sources of illegal accounts before public.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N leader was holding huge amount transferred by suspicious persons to his accounts. Shehbaz Sharif, he said could not provide evidence of illegal money found in his accounts. He said the PML-N leader had failed to submit proof of his TTs before courts.

Farrukh Habib said the PTI government would continue accountability process against the corrupt without discrimination. Commenting on public meeting called by PTI on March 27, he said a large number of people would gather in the Federal capital to support Prime Minister's policies made to eliminate corruption from the society.

To a question about no-confidence move, he said the Opposition would face defeat in no-confidence move because all the coalition partners are standing behind the PTI leadership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money March Muslim All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

2 minutes ago
 Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series ..

Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series and T20 match due to injured e ..

2 minutes ago
 US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

31 minutes ago
 Job festival held at Government College of Technol ..

Job festival held at Government College of Technology Samanabad

31 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes she ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sheep, goat show

31 minutes ago
 Ministers discuss no confidence motion with MQM de ..

Ministers discuss no confidence motion with MQM delegation

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>