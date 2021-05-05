UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Habib Asks Opposition To Debate On E-voting Legislation In Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Farrukh Habib asks opposition to debate on E-voting legislation in parliament

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib Wednesday invited opposition parties to debate the issue of much-needed electoral reforms for the larger interest of the country through parliament forum.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Federal cabinet has approved two ordinances regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, adding, opposition should debate the issue in the parliament.

He said that through an ordinance the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been authorized to use EVM.

Over 9 million overseas have equal rights to take part in elections, he said. EVMs have been developed in the country and the government has unveiled its legislation agenda for the purpose, he added.

Minister said PTI's politics is only based on accountability and transparency of the elections, adding, current government is working to ensure transparent elections in future.

The government, he said, wanted to move forward on the electoral reforms with political consensus and it was necessary to convert to the electronic voting system to avoid what happened in Daska and other places in the recent by-elections.

Replying a query, he said the provision of basic rights and fundamental essentials facilities at the door steps is the top priority of PM Imran Khan and government is taking all important steps for controlling inflation and improving economic growth of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Daska All Government Cabinet Top Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces established foundations of UAE&#0 ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces protects regional stability, peac ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.67 a barrel T ..

41 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Tashk ..

1 hour ago

UAE Armed Forces a source of pride and honour for ..

1 hour ago

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.