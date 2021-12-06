UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Habib Asks Opposition To Work For National Interest

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:26 PM

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition to work for national interest

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday asked the Opposition to give input at the forum of parliament on matters of national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday asked the Opposition to give input at the forum of parliament on matters of national interest.

The Opposition should visit parliament and support the government working for national security policy, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said, :"We have eliminated the terrorism with the full support of the nation," he said.

The Opposition, he said should help the government to educate people so that incidents like Sialkot lynching could be avoided in future.

The entire nation had been saddened over Sialkot incident, he said adding that we were formulating a policy on national security to wipe out such incidents from the society.

Replying to a question about Islamophobia, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had fought the case of Muslim Ummah at the forum of United Nations.

