Farrukh Habib Asks PML-N To Submit Flats' Receipt Before Court
Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to submit receipts of four residential apartments purchased abroad before the court.
The leaders of PML-N were continuously playing drama of video-audio clips to avoid hearing of court cases filed against Maryam Nawaz, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Various delaying tactics were being used by PML-N during court hearings against Maryam Nawaz, he stated. He said the PML-N could not provide solid evidence of four flats purchased by their supreme leadership in London.