UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Habib Asks PML-N To Submit Foreign Funding Details To ECP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:24 PM

Farrukh Habib asks PML-N to submit foreign funding details to ECP

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Tuesday asked the opposition parties leaderships to submit all details and sources of their foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Tuesday asked the opposition parties leaderships to submit all details and sources of their foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media persons outside the ECP, he said now they had no further time to hide such illegal sources.

He said Pakistan Muslim League (N) leadership should submit details of party funds to the ECP to clear his position.

"Income of the PML-N is less that than its overall expenses. PML-N leadership has to answer how this party has managed the increased expenditures and party should submit all receipts and other related details to the ECP," he added.

He asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz to submit sources of her party funding to the ECP rather staging protest in front of the ECP.

Criticizing the PML-N, Farrukh said instead of blackmailing state institutions, the opposition parties should focus on submitting records of their funding to the ECP.

"Nation is fed up with false narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). They are misleading the masses and leveling false allegations," he said adding the scrutiny committee had been working as per directions of the ECP.

He said all the opposition parties should be made accountable for source of their funds and expenses.

As per Political Parties Act, he said it was mandatory for all the parties to submit their income and expenses with signature of the auditor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Muslim Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

WHO mission to China says Covid's animal source no ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police revamp patrolling plan to curb st ..

2 minutes ago

 Govt will follow SC’s guidance on Senate elect ..

10 minutes ago

ANALYSIS - Lower Vaccine Efficacy Against New COVI ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's tax revenue falls for 2 years 2020

2 minutes ago

PHA to plant 45 Miyawaki forest in city

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.