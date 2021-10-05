Farrukh Habib blasts incompetent Sindh government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that due to the incompetence of the Sindh government, a 20 kg bag of flour was being sold for Rs. 1400

In a tweet, the minister said that Sindh government should immediately release the wheat lying in its warehouses.

The Punjab, government was already providing Rs. 1950 per 40 kilograms to flour mills due to which a 20 kg bag of flour was being sold at Rs. 1100 in the province.