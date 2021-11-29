UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Habib Blasts PML-N For Adopting Unclear Policy On Official Ads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 09:58 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday criticized the last government of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) for adopting unclear policy on official ads. Maryam Nawaz had been controlling some media houses in the past, he said while talking to a private television channel

Maryam Nawaz did not like showing facts by media houses against the last government of PML-N, he stated.

Maryam Nawaz was trying to threaten journalists pointing out flaws of previous regime of PML-N, he added.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was following merit in distribution of official ads to electronic and print media.

Replying to a question about fake video taps drama, he said the PML-N had badly exposed due to audio and video clips.

