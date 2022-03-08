Farrukh Habib blasts PPP for damaging Sindh governance

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party are responsible for damaging governance in Sindh province

The PPP could not provide better services in hospitals of Sindh besides clean drinking water and modern transport facility to the people of Karachi, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif, he said had been ruling in Punjab for many years but they also failed to bring improvement in health sector.

The PPP and PML-N, he said could not formulate a clear foreign policy for Pakistan.

Farrukh Habib said both the political parties had been unsuccessful in raising Pakistan's image in the comity of nations.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's government after coming to power had made efforts to highlight the issue of Kashmir at United Nations besides cementing ties with world developed nations.

The world leaders are acknowledging the role of PM Imran Khan for peace in the Afghan region, he said.

He said the international organizations are appreciating the incumbent government's policies for effectively handling economic and business activities amid corona virus.

Responding to a question about Opposition's long march, he said Opposition parties would face defeat in no-confidence move and long march.