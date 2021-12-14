UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Habib Condemns Terrorist Attack On Pak-Iran Border Post

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Abdoi Sector Post on the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan province

In a statement, he said Pakistan Army was making all possible efforts to make border security more effective.

The minister said that Pakistan was committed to eradicate all forms of terrorism and its armed forces and security agencies were thwarting the nefarious designs of terrorists.

Farrukh prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of martyred Lance Naik in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

