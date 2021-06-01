UrduPoint.com
Farrukh Habib Condemns Terrorist Attacks On FC Troops In Quetta, Turbat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:09 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday condemned the terrorists' attacks targetting the Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday condemned the terrorists' attacks targetting the Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan.

In a news statement, he prayed for the highest ranks in Jannah for the martyred, who had sacrificed their lives to thwart nefarious designs of the terrorists.

The minister also prayed for early recovery of those soldiers who sustained injuries during the attacks.

He said the blood of those who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country would not go in vain, adding the armed and security forces were fulfilling their responsibilities efficiently to eradicate terrorism.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations at least four soldiers of the FC had embraced martyrdom and eight others got injured in two separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat.

