UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Habib Condoles Demise Of Dilip Kumar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:51 PM

Farrukh Habib condoles demise of Dilip Kumar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away at the age of 98.

In his condolence message, the state minister said Kumar's death created a huge gap in the film world, adding he would be remembered for a long time for his contribution to the film industry.

He [Kumar] was an institution that had provided other actors an opportunity to learn from his work , said Farrukh Habib.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Bollywood Dilip Kumar From Industry

Recent Stories

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

18 minutes ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

27 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

27 minutes ago

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcries’ for people ..

1 hour ago

DP World, UAE Region signs lease agreement with Pe ..

1 hour ago

IG Islamabad reviews general protection unit’s p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.