Farrukh Habib condoles demise of Dilip Kumar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away at the age of 98.

In his condolence message, the state minister said Kumar's death created a huge gap in the film world, adding he would be remembered for a long time for his contribution to the film industry.

He [Kumar] was an institution that had provided other actors an opportunity to learn from his work , said Farrukh Habib.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved to bear the loss with fortitude.