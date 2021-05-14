UrduPoint.com
Farrukh Habib Condoles Demise Of Farooq Qaiser

Fri 14th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

Farrukh Habib condoles demise of Farooq Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib of Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of artist, director and puppeteer Farooq Qaiser also known as Uncle Sargam.

In a condolence message, he said that Farooq Qaiser had been entertaining the audience on screen since 1976 with different roles.

The vacuum created by his death will never be filled easily, he opined.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

