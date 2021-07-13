Farrukh Habib condoles demise of former hockey olympian Naveed Alam

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former hockey olympian Naveed Alam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former hockey olympian Naveed Alam .

In his condolence message, the minister said Alam had fetched many victories for Pakistan hockey team, adding his services for promoting hockey would always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.