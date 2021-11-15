UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Habib Condoles Demise Of Journalist's Father

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:36 PM

Farrukh Habib condoles demise of journalist's father

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the father of senior journalist Khawar Ghuman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the father of senior journalist Khawar Ghuman.

In a condolence message, the minister said he sympathize with Khawar Ghuman and family in this hour of grief.

May Allah Almighty have mercy on the departed soul and grant him the highest rank in Jannah, the minister said.

