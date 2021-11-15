Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the father of senior journalist Khawar Ghuman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the father of senior journalist Khawar Ghuman.

In a condolence message, the minister said he sympathize with Khawar Ghuman and family in this hour of grief.

May Allah Almighty have mercy on the departed soul and grant him the highest rank in Jannah, the minister said.