Farrukh Habib condoles demise of Senior journalist Arif Nizami

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Arif Nizami who passed away on July 21 (Today).

In his condolence message, he said with the death of Arif Nizami a major chapter in Pakistan's journalism has closed.

Nizami family had played a key role in Pakistan's independence movement, he added.

The services of Arif late Nizami in the field of journalism would be written in golden words.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude