Farrukh Habib Congratulates Nation On Successful Test Firing Of Shaheen-III Missile
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 06:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib congratulated the nation on successful test firing of Shaheen-III missile.
In a tweet, he said that Pakistan was making its defense invincible.
Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan was upgrading its missile system with modern changes.
The ground-to-ground ballistic missile Shaheen III was a great achievement, he maintained.