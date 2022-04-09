UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Habib Congratulates Nation On Successful Test Firing Of Shaheen-III Missile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Farrukh Habib congratulates nation on successful test firing of Shaheen-III missile

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib congratulated the nation on successful test firing of Shaheen-III missile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib congratulated the nation on successful test firing of Shaheen-III missile.

In a tweet, he said that Pakistan was making its defense invincible.

Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan was upgrading its missile system with modern changes.

The ground-to-ground ballistic missile Shaheen III was a great achievement, he maintained.

