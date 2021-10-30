Farrukh Habib congratulates Pakistan cricket team on victory

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for clinching impressive five wickets victory against Afghanistan in T-20 World Cup match held in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for clinching impressive five wickets victory against Afghanistan in T-20 World Cup match held in Dubai.

In a statement, he said the 'Pakistani Shaheens' have won the hearts of over 220 million Pakistanis by securing third consecutive victory through best strategy. The team has clinched a berth in the upcoming semi final of the World Cup.

Pakistan has defeated Afghanistan after India and New Zealand. Four sixes of Asif Ali has ensured Pakistan's victory.