UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Habib Congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team On Victory

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:45 AM

Farrukh Habib congratulates Pakistan cricket team on victory

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for clinching impressive five wickets victory against Afghanistan in T-20 World Cup match held in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for clinching impressive five wickets victory against Afghanistan in T-20 World Cup match held in Dubai.

In a statement, he said the 'Pakistani Shaheens' have won the hearts of over 220 million Pakistanis by securing third consecutive victory through best strategy. The team has clinched a berth in the upcoming semi final of the World Cup.

Pakistan has defeated Afghanistan after India and New Zealand. Four sixes of Asif Ali has ensured Pakistan's victory.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan World Best Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

1 minute ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

1 minute ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

1 minute ago
 US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

28 minutes ago
 Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines d ..

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

28 minutes ago
 Smoke bombs, floods and virus fears as Glasgow rea ..

Smoke bombs, floods and virus fears as Glasgow readies for COP26

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.