Farrukh Habib Criticizes PML-N For Repeating Old Practice, Pressurizing Judiciary

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:26 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, for repeating old practice of pressurizing judiciary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, for repeating old practice of pressurizing judiciary.

It was PML-N's modus operandi of attacking judiciary through different tactics, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Maryam Nawaz case was moving forward on merit, and the PML-N has started maligning former judges, he observed. We never played such tactics in our political history, he said. The notice should be taken against the leaders of PML-N for blaming judges, he said. Commenting on reservation of allied parties, he said the PTI government is listening the reservations of coalition partners and giving leverage to the political party members.

