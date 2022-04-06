Farrukh Habib declares fair elections as solution of political situation

Leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that free, fair, and transparent elections was the only solution of the current situation

He said that all of the political parties should have to evolve a comprehensive policy against those who always ready to change their political affiliations.

He said that politicians should follow political norms during politics as those who violate the party policy, they would face defection clause in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said those who wanted to cast their votes against the PTI, they should resign form the party first.

He claimed that the opposition had not completed numbers in the Punjab assembly to bring their own Chief Minister at there.

He said despite of staging a horse trading bazar in the province, the opposition was failed to elect their chief minister in Punjab.