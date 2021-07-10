UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Habib Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Pir Pagara's Mother

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Farrukh Habib expresses grief over demise of Pir Pagara's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the mother of Pir Pagara (Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi).

In his condolence message , he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed naming as &#039;Man of Humanity& ..

11 minutes ago

Court orders FIA not to harass Shehbaz Sharif, Ham ..

37 minutes ago

President lauds govt’s decision to engage with d ..

43 minutes ago

50,411 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

56 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi develops strategy ..

1 hour ago

RTA issues tender for 3 truck rest stops spanning ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.