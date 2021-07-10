ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the mother of Pir Pagara (Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi).

In his condolence message , he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.