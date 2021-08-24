Farrukh Habib felicitates newly elected RIUJ body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday congratulating newly unopposed elected office bearers of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), said the government would provide all possible facilities to the media community in coordination with their elected bodies.

He, in a statement, expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet including RIUJ President Shakeel Ahmed, General Secretary Sadiq Anzar, Finance Secretary Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai and Joint Secretary Umer Butt would work for the welfare of journalist community.