Farrukh Habib for following precautionary measures on Eidul Fitr

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Wishing a happy Eidul Fitr to the nation, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday urged the people to wear masks and observe social distancing.

In a tweet he said that following the precautions against coronavirus was vital the occasion of the Minister of Eid. He prayed to Almighty Allah to protect the nation from all types of hardships on this occasion of festivity.