Farrukh Habib For Following Precautionary Measures On Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Wishing a happy Eidul Fitr to the nation, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday urged the people to  wear masks  and observe  social distancing.

In a tweet he said that  following the precautions against coronavirus was vital  the occasion of the Minister of Eid.  He  prayed to Almighty Allah to protect the nation from all types of hardships on this occasion of festivity.

