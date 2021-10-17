UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Habib Greets Newly Elected Office Bearers Of RIPJA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Farrukh Habib greets newly elected office bearers of RIPJA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday congratulated Sohail Malik, President Rawalpindi-Islamabad Photo Journalists Association (RIPJA), Javed Qureshi, its Secretary General and other newly elected office bearers.

Photojournalists play an important role in the media, the photos speak for themselves, the Minister of State said in a statement.

He said that photojournalists remain at the forefront of every incident and convey the real situation to the people through photography.

He said that journalists, photographers and media workers would be included in Sehat Insaf card and PM's housing scheme.

He assured that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will work with stakeholders to train and enhance the capacity of all media professionals including photojournalists.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers of RIPJA will play a role in provision of facilities to its members while performing professional duties as well as for welfare of photojournalists community.

Related Topics

Sunday Media All Housing

Recent Stories

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal fee ..

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal feed in Serbia, Romania and Bulga ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoverie ..

UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

47 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match a ..

50 minutes ago
  T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New G ..

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..

1 hour ago
 World Food Day raises awareness of importance of f ..

World Food Day raises awareness of importance of food and agriculture: FAO Chief ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.