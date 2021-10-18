UrduPoint.com

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned columnist and journalist Ajmal Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned columnist and journalist Ajmal Niazi.

In a condolence message, he said that Ajmal Niazi continued efforts to reform the society through his pen.

He said Ajmal Niazi's services for the journalism will always be remembered.

Ajmal Niazi was a pioneer of journalism as well as a high profile poet who highlighted social issues through his columns, he remarked.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless Ajmal Niazi's soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

