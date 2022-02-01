Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Sajid Umar Gill, a senior reporter of Associated Press of Pakistan

The minister, in his condolence message, said he shared the grief of his bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest his departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah.

The services of Umar Gill for journalism would be remembered for long, he added.