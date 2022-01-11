Farrukh Habib grieved over demise of mother of APP MD Mobashir Hasan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Managing Director APP Mobashir Hasan.

In a message, he said that there was no substitute for this great relationship of mother.

He said he stood with Mobashir Hasan and the grieving family members at this difficult time.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.