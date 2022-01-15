Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Mehar Tabib Ali Shah

Mehar Tabib is brother of Provincial Minister of Punjab Syed Samsam Bukhari.

Farrukh, in the condolence message, also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.