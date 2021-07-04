UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Habib Holds Open Court

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Farrukh Habib holds open court

FAISALABAD, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-:State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib held an open court here on Sunday and listened to the problems of people.

Talking to the gathering, he said that open courts were being held regularly to identify the problems of people and their resolution.

He said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) had its roots in masses and the public representatives were duty bound to remain in touch with them. He said that ministers and elected representatives were regularly visiting their Constituencies to adopt measures for providing maximum relief on priority basis.

He said the Punjab government had allocated billions of rupees to facilitate farmers and low income groups to enable them to start their own business and construct their houses besides providing them health cards.

"We are committed to resolve the problems of people as they had voted us to power", he added.

He said that mega sewerage and water supply projects had been launched in Samanabad and D-Type Colony. Under this project, new lines would be laid in addition to construct new disposalsystem, he said.

He hoped the project would not only facilitate the people but also raise their living standard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Government Of Punjab Water Sunday Billion Court

Recent Stories

DEWA AED 256 million water pipeline project reache ..

31 minutes ago

SEHA, University of Sharjah to introduce diploma p ..

31 minutes ago

27th Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,599 new COVID-19 cases, 1,570 reco ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

2 hours ago

Russia reports 25,142 new COVID-19 cases, 663 deat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.