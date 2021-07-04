Farrukh Habib holds open court

FAISALABAD, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-:State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib held an open court here on Sunday and listened to the problems of people.

Talking to the gathering, he said that open courts were being held regularly to identify the problems of people and their resolution.

He said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) had its roots in masses and the public representatives were duty bound to remain in touch with them. He said that ministers and elected representatives were regularly visiting their Constituencies to adopt measures for providing maximum relief on priority basis.

He said the Punjab government had allocated billions of rupees to facilitate farmers and low income groups to enable them to start their own business and construct their houses besides providing them health cards.

"We are committed to resolve the problems of people as they had voted us to power", he added.

He said that mega sewerage and water supply projects had been launched in Samanabad and D-Type Colony. Under this project, new lines would be laid in addition to construct new disposalsystem, he said.

He hoped the project would not only facilitate the people but also raise their living standard.