Farrukh Habib inaugurates corona ward in National Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has inaugurated a COVID-19 ward in National Hospital Faisalabad here on Saturday and said that government has prudently tackled corona challenge and now its positivity declining due to the sincere efforts of the government and NCOC.

He said that in Faisalabad only public sector hospitals were vaccinating the people but now we had decided to enhance this facility by allowing private hospitals for anti-corona vaccination.

He said that although government was striving hard to overcome corona pandemic, yet cooperation of private hospitals was imperative to contain this disease completely. Therefore, the government also decided to support private sector hospitals by resolving their genuine issues at maximum extent.

He said that corona pandemic changed global situation. Pakistan was also not ready to deal such natural catastrophe at all. However, due to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government had not only contained the spread of coronavirus at a large extent but also boost the national economy for its stabilization. He said that government immediately focused on increase production of oxygen gas in the country. Our oxygen production was 400 million tons when corona broke out. Later, we increased capacity of oxygen production up to 700 million ton to cater to the emergent situation. Similarly, we had also started manufacturing of facemasks and PPEs to cater to our domestic needs but now due to business friendly policies of the government we were exporting the masks and PPEs.

He said that Pakistan was not in a position to conduct corona test when the pandemic broke out. However, on special direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government started work on this site and now we were in a position to conduct 50,000 corona tests daily.

He said that necessity is the mother of invention which encouraged us to pay attention to manufacture medical equipment to treat corona patients and we succeeded in making cheap ventilators, facemasks and PPEs and now our scientists were working to prepare anti-corona vaccine in Pakistan.

He said that National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) also played a major role in controlling corona pandemic in Pakistan and efforts of PTI government in this regard were acknowledged at international level.

He said that arrival of Pakistanis during corona pandemic was also a major challenged for the present government but the PTI government took bold steps and successfully tackled this issue by screening the air travelers at airports.

He also appreciated the role of private sector hospitals in controlling corona spread and appealed the public not to ignore preventive measures as we were still passing through a critical situation because third wave of corona was most dangerous.

He said that registration of the people having age of 30 years or above had been started for their vaccination against coronavirus. The people should not hesitate to get them registered for anti-corona vaccination as the government was sincerely striving for saving people from deadly corona disease. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed for human development and in this connection, the government was focusing on overcome the issues of malnutrition especially in children. He said that government had also started health card scheme to provide best health facilities especially to the low-income people. The government was also concentrating to lessen burden of patients from major hospitals by providing treatment facilities of minor and seasonal diseases at rural and basic health centers.

Earlier, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Afifa Shajia, Chairman board of Management National Hospital Zulfiqar Sheikh, Medical Superintendent National Hospital Dr Zaeem Aslam and others also addressed the function.

Later, the state minister also inaugurated COVID-19 Ward at second floor of National Hospital which was established with an estimated cost of Rs.45.883 million to facilitate coronavirus patients.