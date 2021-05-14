UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Habib Lauds Medical Staff Services On Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Farrukh Habib lauds medical staff services on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday saluted the doctors, paramedics and support staff serving on Eid at coronavirus wards and vaccination centers across the country.

In a tweet, he appealed to the public to take precautionary measures to make the frontline medical staff's fight against the coronavirus a success.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

7 minutes ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

7 minutes ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

22 minutes ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afg ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.