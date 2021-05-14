Farrukh Habib Lauds Medical Staff Services On Eid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday saluted the doctors, paramedics and support staff serving on Eid at coronavirus wards and vaccination centers across the country.
In a tweet, he appealed to the public to take precautionary measures to make the frontline medical staff's fight against the coronavirus a success.