Farrukh Habib lauds medical staff services on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday saluted the doctors, paramedics and support staff serving on Eid at coronavirus wards and vaccination centers across the country.

In a tweet, he appealed to the public to take precautionary measures to make the frontline medical staff's fight against the coronavirus a success.