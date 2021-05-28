Farrukh Habib lays foundation stone of Community Center

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday laid foundation stone of Community Center in Allama Iqbal Colony and told that this center would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.51 million and would provide gym, handicraft and other facilities to the area people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday laid foundation stone of Community Center in Allama Iqbal Colony and told that this center would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.51 million and would provide gym, handicraft and other facilities to the area people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the PTI government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the national economy on strong foot. The corona pandemic put the global economy in reverse gear but prudent policies of incumbent government not only contained spread of coronavirus in Pakistan but also kept wheal of the industry in running position, he added.

Now the government had evolved a comprehensive strategy to deal mafias with an iron hand to control artificial price hike and inflation so that common man could get benefits of government policies, he added.

He said that various development projects had been initiated in his constituency to facilitate the residents at maximum extent, adding that old sewerage lines had been replaced whereas steps were being taken to provide all basic amenities in the area.

He said that foundation stone had been laid for construction of a state-of-the-art Community Center in Allama Iqbal Colony while public parks were also being established in L and M blocks.

Notable of the area were also present on the occasion and they thanked the state minister for initiating development schemes in the constituency.