Farrukh Habib reminds Maryam of Sharifs' servitude to West

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday reminded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz of her family's servitude to the West for protecting their estates built abroad through ill-gotten money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday reminded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz of her family's servitude to the West for protecting their estates built abroad through ill-gotten money.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan presented his stance before the West 'freely' unlike you (Sharif family) who are supportive of the servile mindset," he responded to the tweet of Maryam, who commented on the views of the PM, which he expressed while addressing a public gathering at Mailsi the other day.