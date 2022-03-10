UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Habib Requests ECP To Appoint Scrutiny Committee Members In PPP, PML-N's Foreign Funding Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Farrukh Habib requests ECP to appoint scrutiny committee members in PPP, PML-N's foreign funding cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday formally requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to appoint members of the scrutiny committee and fix the hearing date in foreign funding cases of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the earliest.

In the letter, he said that he had, filed the complaint before the ECP, which was forwarded to the scrutiny committee for scrutinizing of the record of the political parties.

But, he said, the case was pending since long due to absence of the committee.

The minister said that he had already made a request to the ECP for early appointment of committee members and fixation of the case as early as possible.

