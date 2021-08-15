Farrukh Habib reviews Muharram security arrangements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that foolproof security arrangements have been made to ensure complete peace and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He was talking to APP during his visit to eight bazaars here to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram. The minister was accompanied by MPAs Shakeel Shahid, Mian Waris Aziz, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, City Police Officer Sohail Chaudhary and AC City Syed Ayub Bohari.

Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were fully focused on Muharram-ul-Haram while complete security plan has been chalked out in consultation with the security agencies and stakeholders.

He said that an effective security apparatus was being put in place to ensure foolproof security to Imam Bargahs, mourning processions and Majalis.

He said seven and four layers security was being provided to highly-sensitive and sensitive areas respectively, while different events would be monitored through CCTV cameras. He assured that foolproof security would be provided till Chehlum.

Farrukh also paid tributes to the business community for extending their full cooperation regarding law and order during Muharram.

He said that district administration has also decided to close down only those bazaarsfall on the routes of Muharram procession adding that it would not only ensure peace but also enable the traders to continue with their usual business.