Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:18 PM

Farrukh Habib stresses media for highlight programs promoting soft image of country

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday appreciated the leading role of Pakistan Television (PTV) and stressed media for projecting Pakistan's image as a soft, moderate, and democratic country at the global level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday appreciated the leading role of Pakistan Television (PTV) and stressed media for projecting Pakistan's image as a soft, moderate, and democratic country at the global level.

Talking to ptv news, he felicitated PTV on its 57th anniversary and said that the PTI-led government was taking practical steps to revive the glory of Pakistan Television (PTV) and make it a more profitable institution again.

Minister said that the Ministry of Information was forwarding the narrative of the state, adding, the era of digitization of PTV would help build a real image and true culture of Pakistan.

The minister said PTV had a great legacy and it was an identity of Pakistan and the overall reach of the channel is more than other private media platforms.

Farrukh also assured that under the vision of digitalization, PTV would be fully upgraded and would be expanded.

He further said that PTV was a major platform around the world to raise public voices and opinions. PTV has always played an important role in promoting the narrative of the state.

The minister promised that various steps are underway to improve the quality of the PTV channel where technology-based quality content and inspirational dramas would be present for better guidance of youth.

He said that PTV would not only make progress in Pakistan but also create an atmosphere of competition with other private channels.

More Stories From Pakistan

